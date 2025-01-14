Most people don’t wake up thinking about transcendence. They think about paying bills, answering emails, or scrolling through TikTok. But if you’re a music artist, transcendence is your job.

Not just entertainment. Not just content. Transcendence.

It’s the spark that pulls people out of their everyday routines and into something larger than themselves. It’s why they’ll spend their last penny on a concert ticket or replay your song 200 times. Transcendence is your product.

The Role of Misery in Transcendence

Here’s the paradox: nothing connects us more deeply than contemplating the pain of others. Misery, when framed through art, becomes a mirror. It reflects the universal truths we all share—loneliness, heartbreak, fear, hope.

Music is one of the rare spaces where people willingly sit with discomfort. They’ll listen to songs about loss, injustice, addiction, and war. Why? Because those songs don’t just express misery; they transform it. They remind listeners that their pain is valid, shared, and survivable.

But here’s the challenge: Are you, as an artist, willing to go there? Are you brave enough to confront the miseries of others—and your own—and turn them into something that resonates?

Misery as a Marketing Tool

Sounds exploitative, right? It’s not. When used with authenticity, the contemplation of suffering becomes the most honest form of connection.

Take Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit.” That song is misery incarnate, but it also transcends the misery, becoming an anthem for justice and memory. Or consider Johnny Cash’s cover of “Hurt.” His weathered voice turned the song into a universal meditation on regret, aging, and redemption.

People don’t share songs because they’re catchy. They share them because they say something they can’t. They give listeners words for feelings they couldn’t articulate.

So ask yourself: What pain are you addressing? Whose story are you telling? What emotional truth will make someone stop scrolling and listen?

Transcendence Isn’t for Algorithms

It’s tempting to play it safe. Write what’s trending. Fit the TikTok mold. But the truth is, transcendence doesn’t come from viral dances or clickbait hooks. It comes from art that’s undeniable, art that refuses to be ignored.

When you embrace the contemplation of suffering—whether it’s your own or someone else’s—you’re stepping into dangerous territory. Some listeners will turn away. But the ones who stay? They’ll follow you for life.

These are the fans who’ll tattoo your lyrics on their skin. The ones who’ll show up at your gigs, rain or shine. The ones who’ll share your song with a friend who needs it, building a connection algorithm-driven marketing can’t replicate.

How to Build Transcendence into Your Art

1. Start with Honesty: What part of your life, or the lives of others, scares you to write about? That’s where the gold is.

2. Look Beyond Yourself: Whose stories aren’t being told? Whose misery isn’t being acknowledged? Be their voice.

3. Let the Listener Feel Seen: Your job isn’t to preach. It’s to reflect, to give listeners space to feel what they need to feel.

4. Use Marketing as an Invitation: When you market your music, don’t sell the song. Sell the emotion. The experience. The connection.

Art as a Shared Weight

When you, as an artist, dare to contemplate the miseries of others, you’re doing more than making music. You’re creating a space for people to gather, reflect, and transcend. You’re taking the weight of the world, reshaping it into something bearable, and giving it back as a gift.

That’s not a commodity. That’s art. That’s transcendence.

So the question is: What weight are you willing to carry? And what gift will you create from it?