At MTV Europe in the '90s, fifteen producers would sit in a room every week and listen to seventy submissions. Seventy songs that artists thought were ready for the world.

Most were good. Technically proficient. Well-produced. Perfectly average.

Only a handful made it to rotation. Not because the others were bad-because they were forgettable.

Today, Spotify processes 100,000 submissions per day. The math is even more brutal now, but the principle remains the same: good songs disappear into the noise. Memorable songs cut through it.

The difference isn't talent. It's intention. Are you creating something worth talking about, or something that sounds like everything else?

Your fans need ammunition. Give them a lyric that sparks debate. A visual that demands screenshots. A performance that becomes a story they tell.

Find your signature—that thing people use to describe you in one sentence. "She's the artist who..." Then repeat it until it becomes synonymous with your name.