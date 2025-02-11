Remember record stores? You'd walk in and be surrounded by hundreds of album covers screaming for attention. But here's what made it work: everyone in that store was there for music. Just music.

Today's digital town square is different. Your carefully crafted song snippet isn't just competing with other artists - it's arm-wrestling with cats playing piano, teenagers dancing, and whatever viral trend is peaking this afternoon.

The mistake isn't being on TikTok. The mistake is believing that TikTok (or any mass platform) is your only shot at first contact.

Here's the thing about attention: the broader the channel, the more expensive it is to capture. Not in money, but in compromise. In noise. In dancing to someone else's algorithm.

Smart artists are building their own doorways.

They're creating spaces where their art can be encountered without the noise. Where the only price of admission is genuine interest. Where the algorithm isn't trying to predict what you'll watch next - because there is no next. There's just this moment, this art, this connection.

It's harder than posting a TikTok. It takes longer than recording a Reel. But it's the difference between renting attention and owning it.

Your first contact with a potential fan is a promise. Make it in a space where you can keep it

.