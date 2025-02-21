You don't need to be another pop star.

The world is drowning in algorithm-friendly tracks. 60,000+ new songs hit Spotify every day, and most of them sound exactly the same.

But that's not your problem.

Your opportunity lies in the opposite direction. In going deep. In being the artist who knows something no one else knows, who cares about something no one else cares about (yet).

This is hyper-nichism. And it's your superpower.

When everyone else is trying to fill the big tent, you get to build the small one. The one that feels like a secret club. The one where every detail matters.

Because here's the thing about niches: they're magnetic.

The chef who spends 20 years mastering a single dish? They get more attention than the place with the 10-page menu.

The store that only sells indigo items? It becomes a destination.

The musician who makes songs about urban gardening or 1970s Zambian rock? They find their people. And their people stick around.

That's what happens when you go deep instead of wide.

You're not trying to please the algorithm. You're not trying to fit into a playlist. You're creating a universe that only you could create.

And yes, it feels scary. Yes, it feels too specific. Too weird. Too small.

But that's exactly why it works.

Because in the age of infinite choice, people aren't looking for another generic option. They're looking for the thing that feels like it was made just for them.

They're looking for the secret handshake, the love letter, the manifesto.

They're looking for you.

Not the watered-down version. Not the trying-to-please-everyone version.

The real you. The obsessed you. The going-deep you.

So go deep.

Find your weird. Your specific. Your obsession.

Build your world.

The smaller the niche, the bigger the opportunity.

Because here's the truth: the world doesn't need another pop star.

It needs you.

P.S. If you're worried your niche is too small, that's probably a sign you're onto something good.