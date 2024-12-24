Everyone's screaming into the algorithm void.

Boost this. Promote that. Create endless “content” hoping to catch a sliver of attention from scrolling thumbs.

But here's what we've forgotten: Music isn't content. It never was.

Music is an encounter. A recognition. A moment where something inside someone meets something inside your song and both say “oh, there you are”.

Those moments used to happen naturally. In clubs. On radio shows. At friend's houses. Places where people weren't just hearing music - they were meeting it.

Those spaces are mostly gone. But the need for musical recognition isn't.

So stop trying to game the algorithms. Instead, create spaces for encounters:

Host digital listening rooms where people don't just play your music - they experience it

Build weekly listening rituals for your true fans

Create guided journeys through your albums

Design moments of pure musical attention

Yes, it's slower than buying ads. Yes, it reaches fewer people at first. Yes, it's harder than posting snippets.

But each person who truly encounters your music is worth more than a thousand distracted streams.

The industry is obsessed with finding audiences. But what if we focused on letting audiences find us?

Your job isn't to chase attention. Your job is to create spaces where attention can finally rest. Where recognition can happen. Where your music can find its people.

They're out there, waiting for the encounter. They just need a place where it can happen.

Build that place.