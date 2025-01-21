Remember album covers? Not just as packaging, but as portals to possibility. They were conversation starters, mystery boxes that begged to be opened.

Today's music discovery is algorithmic. "If you liked X, you'll probably like Y." But algorithms don't create curiosity - they satisfy existing preferences.

True curiosity comes from the unexpected, the slightly out of place, the thing that makes you tilt your head and wonder "what's that about?"

Smart artists understand this. They leave breadcrumbs of intrigue. An unexplained symbol in their profile picture. A cryptic tweet that doesn't quite make sense. A video that cuts off just before the reveal.

They're not creating content. They're creating questions.

The most powerful marketing doesn't give answers - it provokes curiosity. It makes people lean in, dig deeper, ask questions. When was the last time a Spotify recommendation made you truly curious?

Here's the thing: We haven't lost our curiosity. We've just automated it away. The opportunity is in creating spaces for genuine discovery, for those "what's that?" moments that algorithms can't replicate.

The next time you're planning your music marketing, ask yourself: Am I answering questions, or creating them?

Because in a world of instant answers, curiosity is still our most powerful drive.

But only if we let it be.