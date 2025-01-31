Most people can't hear it.

That's the point.

In 1974, when Robert Moog handed musicians a box of circuits and knobs, they didn't see a revolution. They saw a toy. A gimmick. Something that wasn't "real" music.

But a handful of artists knew better. They turned those knobs anyway. They played with frequencies that made record executives uncomfortable. They built something new.

Today, we're standing at a similar threshold. But this time, the revolution isn't in what we can hear – it's in what we can't.

Ultrasonic and infrasonic frequencies surround us constantly. They're the hidden symphony of our world, playing just beyond our perception. Now we have the tools to bring them into our audible reality.

The skeptics are back, of course. "That's not music," they say. "That's just noise." They said the same thing about synthesizers.

Here's the thing about innovation: it doesn't care if you believe in it. It doesn't need permission. It just needs someone brave enough to explore the edges.

To the artist reading this: the tools are already in your hands. The technology exists. The only question is: will you be bold enough to use it?

Someone is going to lead us into the next era of sound. It might as well be you

.