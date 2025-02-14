Remember the 80s? Not the actual 80s with their questionable wallpaper and economic policies. I'm talking about the 80s as an idea - when being extra wasn't a criticism, it was a compliment.

Here's the thing about minimalism and good taste: they're safe. They're acceptable. They're the beige walls of human expression.

But beige doesn't change the world.

Prince didn't change music by being reasonable. Madonna didn't reshape pop culture by holding back. They went too far, then went a little further.

Today's creators are trapped in an algorithm of appropriateness. Post at the right time. Use the right hashtags. Don't offend anyone. Stay on brand.

But what if your brand is burning down the building?

The audience isn't looking for another carefully curated Instagram feed or another perfectly produced pop song. They're looking for permission - permission to want too much, to be too much, to stop apologizing for taking up space.

That's the real reason the 80s are back. Not because we miss synthesizers, but because we miss the audacity.

Your job as a creator isn't to fit in. It's to stand out so far that you create gravity - pulling others into your orbit of audacity.

The world doesn't need another safe bet. It needs your too-much-ness.

Own it

.