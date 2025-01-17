The music industry isn't broken. It's just misunderstood.

Every day, someone suggests we need to "fix" the system by making the big acts smaller. Cap their streams. Limit their reach. Make room for the little guy.

This is precisely backwards.

The opportunity isn't in making Taylor Swift less successful - it's in making it easier for the next Taylor Swift to find her 1,000 true fans.

What would happen if instead of fighting over slices of pie, we made the pie bigger? What if instead of worrying about Spotify's algorithm, we built better algorithms? What if instead of complaining about visibility, we created spaces worth being visible in?

The secret is this: No one ever got more famous by making someone else less famous.

When you find yourself wishing the giants would step aside, ask yourself: What would happen if you built a taller stage instead?

The math is simple: More stages = more performances = more chances to be heard.

And here's the best part - when you build that stage, you don't just help yourself. You help everyone who comes after you.

That's not a zero-sum game. That's a revolution.

The question isn't "How do we make room?"

The question is "How do we build more rooms?"