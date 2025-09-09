We live in the zero-click economy.

People don't click anymore. They scroll, they swipe, they glance. Their attention moves like water finding the path of least resistance.

And here's the trap most artists fall into: they still think like it's 2012. They pour everything into one "official" account, betting that one profile could somehow stand against the tidal wave of content washing over us every second.

It doesn't work that way. Not anymore.

The Discovery Algorithm Doesn't Care About Your Feelings

If you want reach, you need surface area. More accounts. More clips. More chances to collide with the algorithm at just the right moment when someone is ready to discover you.

This is why major artists hire clipping agencies. Their job isn't to create brilliance (that's already been done). Their job is to flood the zone. The result? Sometimes the artist's own channel becomes a ghost town, alive only for the occasional announcement. But the internet remains full of them.

The math is simple: more entry points equals more opportunities for serendipity.

The Content Reality Check

More accounts means more content. But this isn't the impossible mountain it appears to be.

A single live session can yield dozens of micro-moments. One shoot day can power weeks of clips across platforms. The constraint isn't production capacity. It's imagination.

Consider 2Hollis. One lonely post sits on his official profile. But search TikTok's #2hollis tag and you'll discover 116,000+ posts. One seed, multiplied a hundred thousand times by people who found something worth sharing.

That's not luck. That's infrastructure.

The New Paradigm

Here's the shift that changes everything: think of each platform like a room in your house.

Your website has pages for merch, tour dates, history, daily updates. Each serves a purpose. So why cram everything into one social media account?

One account for behind-the-scenes moments. Another for live clips. A third for history and origin stories. A fourth for fan-generated reactions and covers.

Not one artist channel trying to be everything to everyone. Multiple doors into the same house, each inviting different kinds of visitors.

What Actually Spreads

It's never the "perfect" post that spreads. Perfect is predictable, and predictable is invisible.

What spreads is the thing that hooks curiosity. A lyric that hits differently. A strange arrangement that makes you stop scrolling. News of a $5M record deal. Or, as in Spike Lee's new film, the kidnapping of a record label president's son.

The spark can be anything. What matters is whether you've built the bonfire ready to catch it when lightning strikes.

Multiplication Beats Perfection

The old way was about polish: perfect the one post, optimize the one account, build the one funnel.

The new way is about proliferation: multiply, fragment, be everywhere at once.

Because in a zero-click economy, reach doesn't come from one account shouting louder into the void. It comes from creating so many entry points, so many moments of discovery, that your audience finds you no matter which corner of the internet they're exploring.

It comes from a thousand voices, all saying your name.