Radio stations think in demographics. "18-34 males." "Female millennials." It's how they sell ads.

But you're an artist, not a radio station.

You make the art you make. You follow your instincts, your vision, your voice. That's what you do best.

But sometimes it helps to put on a marketing hat and ask: Who is this actually for?

The Real Question

In today's chaotic landscape - 100,000 songs uploaded daily - someone has to choose your music. Who is that someone? And why?

Dua Lipa makes her music, but it resonates with people who see themselves as globally aware and unapologetically confident.

Tyler, The Creator follows his creative vision, and it speaks to misfits who refuse to be categorized.

Taylor Swift writes her truth, and it connects with people who process life through storytelling.

They're not chasing demographics. They understand who their art serves.

Your Exercise

You don't need to change your music. But it's worth understanding who it's for.

Write one page about the person who truly gets your art:

What do they believe that others don't?

How do they see the world?

What are they trying to become?

Why does your music matter to their story?

The Point

This isn't about changing what you create. It's about understanding who you're creating it for.

When you know that, everything else - how you share it, where you play it, how you talk about it - becomes clearer.

You're still making your art. You're just being smarter about who needs to hear it.