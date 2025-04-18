When was the last time you were "discovered"?

It's a loaded word, isn't it? As if talent alone is a beacon that automatically draws the right people to your doorstep.

But that's not how it works anymore (if it ever did).

Today's music discovery isn't about being found—it's about fitting into people's lives so perfectly they can't imagine their playlist without you.

Look at Bad Bunny's rise to global stardom. He didn't just create reggaeton tracks—he built a cultural identity that resonated far beyond Puerto Rico, inviting listeners who had never considered Spanish-language music to embrace his sound because it represented something authentic they wanted to connect with. The music was the vessel, not the destination.

Here's the truth: No one is looking for another good song. They're looking for something that completes their personal story.

TikTok understood this before most musicians did. A song isn't just sound—it's a visual experience, a dance move, a statement. The most successful new artists aren't being discovered through their music alone but through the complete sensory package they offer.

The old categories don't matter anymore. Your potential fans don't care if you're indie rock or bedroom pop or neo-soul. They care if your music feels right for their Monday morning commute, their workout, their moment.

What matters is the emotional truth you deliver.

The gatekeepers haven't disappeared—they've multiplied. Every social media user is now a potential champion for your work. But they won't share your music because it's good. They'll share it because it makes them look good.

So ask yourself: What lifestyle does my music enable? What statement does sharing my song make about the person who posts it? What cultural conversation am I part of?

The remarkable thing gets remarked upon. But first, you have to decide what's remarkable about your work beyond the notes you play.

Make music that matters. Not to everyone. Just to the people who might change everything for you

.