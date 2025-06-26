A Collection of Music Print Ads

Share this postPeter RuppertA Collection of Music Print AdsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreA Collection of Music Print Ads"Sally Can't Dance" is Lou Reed’s fourth solo studio album, released in August 1974 by RCA Records. Despite Reed's personal disdain for the project, it became his most commercially successful solo album in the U.S., peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and remaining on the chart for 14 weeks ...Magazine Ad for "Rastaman Vibration", a seminal reggae album by Bob Marley & The Wailers, released on April 30, 1976. This album marked a significant milestone in Marley's career, becoming his first to break into the U.S. Top 10, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart ."Cruisin'" is the third studio album by the American disco group Village People, released on September 25, 1978. The album's title serves as a double entendre, referencing both the act of leisurely driving and a nod to gay cruising culture.