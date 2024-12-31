Building Audiences That Crave Connection

The Next Frontier Isn't Where You Think It Is
Most people can't hear it.
  
Peter Ruppert
The Trap of Small Victories
I recently came across this quote attributed to Nietzsche: 'Preserve me from all small victories; spare me for one great victory.'"
  
Peter Ruppert
Real Beats Digital (When You Get It Right)
Remember street teams?
  
Peter Ruppert
The Lost Art of Musical Curiosity
Remember album covers?
  
Peter Ruppert
The Small Stage
The music industry isn't broken.
  
Peter Ruppert
Art, Transcendence, and the Weight of Misery
Most people don’t wake up thinking about transcendence.
  
Peter Ruppert
1
The New Music Marketing Is Dead. Long Live Music Marketing.
Remember when getting on MTV meant everything?
  
Peter Ruppert
The Fork in the Music Road
Ever notice how some songs make you stop in your tracks, while others just fill the silence at the grocery store?
  
Peter Ruppert
Why Your Music Marketing Is Getting Lost in Translation
Every tribe speaks its own language.
  
Peter Ruppert

December 2024

