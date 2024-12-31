Building Audiences That Crave Connection
The Next Frontier Isn't Where You Think It Is
Most people can't hear it.
12 hrs ago
•
Peter Ruppert
1
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
The Next Frontier Isn't Where You Think It Is
The Trap of Small Victories
I recently came across this quote attributed to Nietzsche: 'Preserve me from all small victories; spare me for one great victory.'"
Jan 28
•
Peter Ruppert
1
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
The Trap of Small Victories
Real Beats Digital (When You Get It Right)
Remember street teams?
Jan 24
•
Peter Ruppert
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
Real Beats Digital (When You Get It Right)
The Lost Art of Musical Curiosity
Remember album covers?
Jan 21
•
Peter Ruppert
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
The Lost Art of Musical Curiosity
The Small Stage
The music industry isn't broken.
Jan 17
•
Peter Ruppert
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
The Small Stage
Art, Transcendence, and the Weight of Misery
Most people don’t wake up thinking about transcendence.
Jan 14
•
Peter Ruppert
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
Art, Transcendence, and the Weight of Misery
1
The New Music Marketing Is Dead. Long Live Music Marketing.
Remember when getting on MTV meant everything?
Jan 10
•
Peter Ruppert
1
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
The New Music Marketing Is Dead. Long Live Music Marketing.
The Fork in the Music Road
Ever notice how some songs make you stop in your tracks, while others just fill the silence at the grocery store?
Jan 7
•
Peter Ruppert
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
The Fork in the Music Road
Why Your Music Marketing Is Getting Lost in Translation
Every tribe speaks its own language.
Jan 3
•
Peter Ruppert
1
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
Why Your Music Marketing Is Getting Lost in Translation
December 2024
Breaking Music in 2025: The New Marketing Playbook
The traditional pillars of music marketing have undergone a radical transformation.
Dec 31, 2024
•
Peter Ruppert
4
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
Breaking Music in 2025: The New Marketing Playbook
The Connection That Matters
Perfect is boring.
Dec 27, 2024
•
Peter Ruppert
1
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
The Connection That Matters
The Lost Art of Being Found
Everyone's screaming into the algorithm void.
Dec 24, 2024
•
Peter Ruppert
1
Building Audiences That Crave Connection
The Lost Art of Being Found
